Live updates: Maye vs. Rodgers highlights Patriots-Jets Week 8 battle

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Ted Johnson and Albert Breer as they get you ready for today's matchup.

Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for full analysis and player interviews on Patriots Postgame Live.

If the Jets win, they will sweep the season series vs. the Patriots for the first time since 2000.

The Patriots lost 24-3 to the Jets in Week 3.

Drake Maye will make his third career start today. He made his NFL debut vs. the Jets in Week 3 when he played the last possession of the game.

The New England Patriots enter Week 8 with a six-game losing streak and a 1-6 record at the bottom of the NFL standings. The New York Jets are 2-5 and have lost four consecutive games.

Something has to give when these fierce rivals meet Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

Follow our Patriots-Jets live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis.