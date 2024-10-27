Trending
New England Patriots

Drake Maye ruled out of Patriots-Jets after suffering concussion

Maye left for the locker room during the second quarter.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets with a head injury.

Maye took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood while scrambling for an 18-yard gain early in the second quarter. No flag was thrown on the play.

The third overall draft pick stayed in the game for four more plays before being evaluated in the blue medical tent and heading to the locker room. The Patriots initially ruled him as questionable to return, but head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed to CBS at halftime that Maye would not return for the rest of the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The team announced early in the second half that Maye has a concussion and wouldn't return to the game. The rookie QB now will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, and his status going forward is to be determined.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who started the Patriots' first five games of the campaign, replaced Maye with 9:06 remaining in the second quarter. Prior to his injury, Maye was 3 of 6 for 23 yards while rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Live updates: Pats lead Jets 17-16; Drake Maye suffers concussion

Next Pats Podcast Oct 25

Perry: Why Cooper Kupp is intriguing trade target for Patriots

Boston Sports Tonight Oct 24

Perry: ‘Extremely good chance' that Mayo and Wolf return in 2025

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsDrake MayeNew York Jets
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us