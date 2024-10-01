The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that Tyler Huntley will be their starting quarterback when they play the rival New England Patriots in Sunday's Week 5 game at Gillette Stadium.

“As it stands right now, the injury that (Skylar Thompson) sustained has been kind of labor-some getting back, so we’re planning on going with Tyler,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday.

“After reviewing the tape, there’s reasons for guys to be excited about that. While the output wasn’t nearly what we wanted offensively, there were some things to build upon that we’ll keep working through and we’re excited to do that tomorrow.”

The Dolphins have been without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since Week 2 when he suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley made his Dolphins debut in the team's 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 96 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran the ball eight times for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Huntley has never played against the Patriots since making his pro debut in 2020.

Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. It's the first of two matchups between these AFC East rivals this season. They'll also play in Week 12 in Miami.