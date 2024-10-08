Former NFL QB rips Patriots' ‘bad decision' to start Maye

The New England Patriots' decision to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye this Sunday against the Houston Texans has sparked mixed reactions.

Those in favor of the move believe there's no better time to make the switch with the team at 1-4 and struggling mightily offensively. Others are worried about putting the prized No. 3 overall pick behind a patchwork offensive line that has been the worst in the league through the first five games of the season.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky falls in the latter category. Shortly after the Maye news broke, he ripped the Patriots' decision on ESPN's NFL Live.

"Absolutely not. This is a bad decision in New England," Orlovsky said on Tuesday. "One, their offensive line is the worst pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL. Right now, it is the worst. Jacoby Brissett, who has been their starting quarterback, he has been pressured on 47 percent of his dropback passes. That 47 percent is the highest number for a quarterback since 2006. You want to take a rookie quarterback and set him up to struggle? Put him behind this New England offensive line.

"On top of that, it's a bottom probably five or six group wide-receiver-wise when it comes to getting open. There's a couple things I always say young quarterbacks need to go play well and survive. They need to have a really good scheme and play-caller. Alex Van Pelt, I like his scheme, there's been moments when he's shown to be a good play-caller, still unknown. Really good offensive line, really good skill players. Again, New England has at least two of those three missing. This is not the right choice."

While Maye's first NFL start will bring much-needed excitement to Foxboro, Orlovsky's argument is valid. Maye isn't set up to succeed with a porous offensive line and a glaring lack of playmakers around him. And if the 22-year-old gets hurt as a result of poor pass protection, that would be catastrophic for this new Patriots regime.

Nonetheless, Maye will look to revive the Patriots' ailing offense in a tough Week 6 matchup against Houston. Kickoff for the much-anticipated showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.