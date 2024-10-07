Johnson: Why it's a good time to switch to Drake Maye

After yet another abysmal offensive performance, the New England Patriots could opt to make the much-anticipated switch to their prized rookie quarterback in Week 6.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has backed Jacoby Brissett all season, but he didn't sound as set on sticking with the veteran signal-caller following Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"It just wasn’t good enough," Mayo said of Brissett's performance. "I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game. As the quarterback, and he understands this, he touches the ball on every single play and we didn’t win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment, that it wasn’t good enough."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter fueled more speculation about Drake Maye possibly replacing Brissett.

"Based off HC Jerod Mayo's tone and answers at today’s press conference, as well as other sources, a QB change could soon be coming to New England, with rookie first-round pick Drake Maye potentially starting Sunday vs. the Texans," Schefter wrote on Instagram.

Should Mayo make the switch to his young QB for this Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium? Former Pats linebacker Ted Johnson weighed in during Monday's episode of The Breakdown.

"I would strongly consider it. Absolutely," Johnson said. "This might not be a bad week. When you see how lifeless the team was, how disinterested the fan base is in this team, might not be a bad time to do it."

Johnson believes Maye making his first career start would improve the vibes of a team and fanbase in need of a morale boost.

"And also, don't underestimate the impact of the arrest of (Patriots safety) Jabrill Peppers today. This franchise and ownership is gonna want some good news and good energy and vibes to kind of take over this team, and it's not that right now," he added. "And so, Drake Maye starting at quarterback would be a story that would get people interested in their football games."

At this point, it's hard to argue against Maye being the Patriots' best option. The offense hasn't been able to push the ball downfield with Brissett under center, especially during the current four-game losing skid. While Maye will almost certainly experience growing pains, he offers the most upside for New England against Houston's high-powered offense.

For what it's worth, Brissett doesn't sound concerned about his job security. The 31-year-old told WEEI on Monday he expects to start the Week 6 matchup.

Watch the full episode of The Breakdown below or on YouTube: