The New England Patriots lost what was potentially the most winnable game left on their 2024 NFL schedule last Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots suffered a 15-10 defeat to a Miami Dolphins team with a struggling offense and without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's on injured reserve due to a concussion. New England's offense struggled mightily again, and the only touchdown scored came on a short field after a Christian Gonzalez interception. New England also was very undisciplined and committed 12 penalties for 105 yards.

It's fair to wonder if the offense's struggles -- this unit has scored multiple touchdowns in only one of five games -- will result in a quarterback change. Jacoby Brissett has started each game but has yet to throw for 200-plus yards in a single matchup.

There's a good chance the offense could be more explosive with rookie Drake Maye as the starting quarterback, but will the team want to play him behind an offensive line that ranks among the league's worst? The o-line is allowing the highest pressure rate and third-highest sack rate through five weeks.

Oh, and have we mentioned the team is also dealing with injuries to many key players?

There's not much to be optimistic about with this Patriots team, especially with the Houston Texans -- one of the AFC's top contenders -- coming to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's Week 6 matchup.

The one positive for the Patriots right now is they are leading the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's a roundup of expert power rankings and where the Patriots stand in the league hierarchy entering Week 6.

Pro Football Talk: No. 31

"If they aren’t 'teetering on a mutiny,' they should be." -- Mike Florio

ESPN: No. 32

"There are not many positive options to choose from for a team averaging 12.4 points per game. Stevenson was the 24th-rated RB entering the season but was a sleeper candidate in fantasy. However, he is just the 20th-rated RB in scoring through five weeks (averaging 13.3 points). And it has been a roller coaster with little fantasy consistency or reliability. He started the season hot in Weeks 1-2 with 46 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, then cooled off in Weeks 3-4 with 19 carries for 66 yards and no touchdowns. And while Stevenson was one of the team's few bright spots in Week 5 with 89 yards and a touchdown, he came off the bench." -- Mike Reiss

The Athletic: No. 29

"The Patriots’ most productive fantasy player is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, which explains a lot. Stevenson is the 80th-most valuable player in the league, averaging 13.3 points per game. Backup running back Antonio Gibson is next at 176th. No wide receiver is ranked higher than Demario Douglas at No. 193. There’s a reason this team has lost four straight and is 31st in the league in scoring (12.4)." -- Josh Kendall

"The Patriots ran it really well, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. And they handed off 18 times while having Jacoby Brissett throw it 34 times in a game that was close throughout. If you were curious how the Patriots’ play-calling decisions were going." -- Frank Schwab

"Though rookie Drake Maye did not take Jacoby Brissett's place Sunday in the maddening loss to the Dolphins, the signs seem to be pointing ever more strongly toward a quarterback change. The problem with such a move, of course, is the Patriots' offensive line. If they can't protect for Brissett, then how would going to the less-experienced Maye make a positive difference? You don't want to say the Patriots have shifted to playing-for-2025 mode, but that's what a QB change would imply. The defense held firm until the second half, when it allowed three scoring drives, including the 80-yarder to give up the lead. The Patriots are handicapped enough offensively that they can't afford committing 12 penalties, suffering clock-management issues and missing an easy field-goal try. Jabrill Peppers' arrest on assault charges further complicates the picture for this team. This is quickly becoming a trying first season as a head coach for Jerod Mayo." -- Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: No. 31

"It's time. Get on with it. Drake Maye has to take over. There is no reason to wait." -- Pete Prisco

Sporting News: No. 31

"The Patriots couldn't find much offense beyond their running game again vs. the Dolphins, costing them a shot at victory in a low-scoring affair. The clock is ticking to make a QB change to rookie Drake Maye." -- Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report: No. 32

The Ringer: No. 31