The New England Patriots reportedly rewarded special teams ace Brenden Schooler with a new contract on Friday.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots signed Schooler to a three-year extension worth $9 million. The deal includes $3.6 million guaranteed and is worth up to $10.5 million with incentives.

The Patriots originally signed Schooler as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2022. The 27-year-old has since emerged as one of the league's best special teamers. He was one of two special teams players selected to the NFLPA All-Pro team by his NFL peers.

Schooler has continued to be a bright spot for New England this season. Through five games, he has notched a blocked punt and five solo special teams tackles. In 38 total NFL games, he has recorded 32 tackles and four fumble recoveries.

Schooler was heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He'll look to help the Patriots earn an upset win over the Houston Texans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.