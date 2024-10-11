FOXBORO -- Drake Maye hasn't yet stepped on the field for his first NFL start. But he's apparently already making a positive impact on his teammates.

According to Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, Maye being named the starter has given his team a jolt as it tries to work its way back into the win column after losing four straight.

"Good week of practice," Mayo said Friday morning. "Thought Drake went out there and performed well overall. We'll have to wait and see if it happens in the game, but he's done a good job.

"I feel like there's a renewed sense of energy throughout the team. Now it just comes down to Sunday, going out there and executing."

Patriots players have been encouraged by what they've seen from Maye on the practice field, and defensive players in particular have been impressed by his decision-making from the pocket. He'll have an entirely different type of test thrown his way Sunday against the Texans and their uber-productive pass-rush.

But in the leadup to Sunday's game, he's sparked a team in dire need of one.

"You can feel it first of all, before you even see anything," Mayo said. "The guys are locked in and ready to go. Those guys are running back to the huddle and ready for the next rep, so it's encouraging."