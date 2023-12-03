Bill Belichick on track to set unfortunate NFL coaching record

Bill Belichick is, by many measures, the greatest head coach in NFL history. He's the owner of many impressive coaching records, but if you coach long enough, you're likely to set some unfortunate ones, too.

Belichick is in the midst of his worst season as head coach of the New England Patriots. They sit at the bottom of the AFC standings with a 2-10 record after Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots offense struggled mightily in the 6-0 defeat.

The loss moves Belichick closer to setting a record he'd likely prefer not to own. NFL Research's Tony Holzman-Escareno explains in the following tweet:

Bill Belichick is on pace to have the lowest win percentage (.167) in a season by any head coach with a team he had previously won the Super Bowl with.



The current season-long low was Tom Landry with the 1988 Cowboys (.188), who was fired after the season. @NFLResearch… — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) December 3, 2023

The Patriots just need to win one more game to help Belichick avoid setting this record. If they get to three victories, the worst they could finish is 3-14, which is a .214 win percentage.

New England has a difficult five-game stretch to finish the regular season, but a Week 18 finale against the New York Jets at home is a pretty winnable matchup.

Belichick is in his 24th season with the Patriots -- a run that includes six Super Bowl titles, which is the most ever for a head coach. The real question is whether this campaign will be his last in Foxboro. If it is, this would be a tough way to go out.