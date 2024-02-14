Belichick endorses O'Brien as ‘great choice' for Boston College football

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed support for his former offensive coordinator on Wednesday afternoon, endorsing Bill O'Brien as Boston College's new head football coach.

Through Boston College football's official X account, Belichick released a statement backing O'Brien as a great choice to run the Eagles, who finished ninth in the ACC last season with a 7-6 record.

"My relationship with Bill spans nearly three decades. Of all the coaches I have worked with, few possess Bill's experience and success at both the college and NFL levels. As he has proven each step of his career, Bill is a leader of young men and an outstanding communicator," Belichick said in his statement. "He is tough, smart, passionate, and a great choice to lead the Boston College football program while also serving as an outstanding representative of the entire BC community."

Belichick's statement marks just his second public remark since mutually parting ways with New England, with the first being a full-page ad he used to thank Patriots fans for their support during his 24-year tenure.

O'Brien accepted his new role as the head coach of the Eagles after spending the 2023 season under Belichick as the Patriots OC. Despite New England's offensive struggles last season, O'Brien's long and successful resume -- which features stints at top college programs like Alabama and Penn State, a head coaching gig with the Houston Texans, various roles within the Patriots, and more -- was enough to convince Boston College to give him the reins.

The former Patriots coordinator wasted no time making an impact for the Eagles, already getting to work on filling out the rest of his coaching staff. O'Brien has already recruited former Patriot tight ends coach Will Lawing to be his new offensive coordinator and Tim Lewis, who spent the last few years running defenses in the UFL, as his new defensive coordinator.

The Eagles will kick off their new campaign under O'Brien on the road in early September against last season's first-place ACC finisher, the Florida State Seminoles. Unlike O'Brien, Belichick will likely be left without a sideline to coach from for the 2024 season.