Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans in full-page newspaper ad

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thanked the fans on Sunday in a full-page ad in The Boston Globe.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.” wrote Belichick, who won six Super Bowls in New England.

Bill Belichick’s full-page thank you to Patriots fans in today’s Boston Globe.



Belichick also mentioned his fashion sense and press conferences, which were notorious during his 24 years in New England.

Here's the full text of his letter:

Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only team representing SIX states, but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days.

Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.

You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

I loved coaching here, and together, we experienced some amazing moments.

Thank you all.

Belichick has been rumored to still be interested in coaching an NFL team, but all head coach openings to this point have been filled.