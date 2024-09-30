2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Latest expert predictions for Patriots

After a great start to the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots have lost three consecutive games, the latest defeat coming Sunday in San Francisco.

The 49ers beat the Patriots 30-13, dropping New England to 1-3 for the fourth straight year. The Patriots were able to climb out of a 1-3 start in 2021 and finish 10-7. They finished 8-9 in 2022 following a 1-3 start. But the chances of the Patriots making a similar turnaround in 2024 seem pretty slim.

The offense is a mess right now. The passing attack is almost non-existent, the run game is plagued by fumbles, and the offensive line is giving up sacks and pressure at an alarming rate. Injuries are also mounting. And the defense, which was supposed to be the strength of this team, is not playing like a top 10 or top 15 unit.

If the Patriots continue on this trajectory, they will likely end up with another top-five draft pick, and that wouldn't be the worst scenario for the franchise. Far from it, actually. The Patriots are desperate for elite talent, and a high first-round pick is among the best ways to acquire those kinds of players.

A couple positions on the Patriots roster need immediate fixing. One is left tackle. LSU's Will Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. are projected to be top-five selections in many updated 2025 mock drafts.

Banks, in particular, is having a fantastic season so far. The Longhorns' left tackle was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for Week 5 after Texas beat Mississippi State on Saturday. He's actually the only SEC offensive tackle who hasn't allowed a single QB hit or sack through five weeks.

The Patriots could also choose to upgrade at wide receiver or the defensive line with their first-round pick, but left tackle is probably the most glaring need.

Which players might the Patriots target in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent mock drafts.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Drafttek: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Owain Jones, Pro Football Network: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Tankathon: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona