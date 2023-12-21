20 Under 25 results: Who are the best young athletes in Boston?

The people have spoken, and they have thoughts about Boston's next generation of professional athletes.

At the beginning of the month, we asked to you rate the future stars of Boston sports in our annual "20 Under 25" voting contest. You responded by giving video game-style ratings for 20 Boston athletes under the age of 25, assigning them a number on a scale of 1 to 100 based on where you think they'll peak in their careers.

We then tallied up and averaged those ratings to come up with a final ranking, and the results were quite interesting.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez secured the No. 1 spot despite playing just four games this season, while a pair of Red Sox -- first baseman Triston Casas and pitcher Brayan Bello -- rounded out the top three. In all, the Patriots and Red Sox combined for 13 of the 20 candidates on this list, with five Bruins, one Celtic and one Revolution player rounding out the field.

So, what should we make of this year's rankings? The final results are below, complete with analysis of each player's result from our team of writers as well as what number they would give that player.

Let's dive in.