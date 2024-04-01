No. 1 USC falls to No. 3 UConn 80-73 in Elite Eight

It was a valiant effort, but No. 1 USC has been eliminated from March Madness.

The top-seeded Trojans fell to No. 3 UConn 80-73 in the Elite Eight on Monday, ending its run in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament.

UConn held a 12-point lead as its largest, but the Trojans stormed back in the fourth to knot things up. However, the Huskies ran away again and this time wouldn't be caught.

Paige Bueckers led the way with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks on 11-for-23 shooting overall, 3-for-6 from deep and 3-for-3 from the foul line. Aaliyah Edwards added 24 points.

USC star JuJu Watkins posted robust numbers, but it wasn't enough. The 18-year-old recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal on 9-for-25 shooting overall, 2-for-6 from deep and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. McKenzie Forbes also delivered with 24 points.

The Trojans were last national champions in 1984, so the drought will persist. UConn last won it in 2016 but finished as runner-ups in 2022.

The Huskies will next play No. 1 Iowa in the Final Four on Friday, April 5.

