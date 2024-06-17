Watch: Pritchard hits another wild buzzer-beater in Game 5

Payton Pritchard continues to be a spark off the bench for the Boston Celtics, once again knocking down a ridiculous buzzer-beater in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night at TD Garden.

With four seconds remaining in the first half, Pritchard checked into the game as Luka Doncic shot free throws. After Doncic missed the second attempt, Al Horford hauled in the rebound and made an outlet pass to Pritchard on the wing.

With one dribble to advance up the court, Pritchard heaved up a shot from behind half-court and drilled the 49-footer as time expired to give Boston a 21-point lead going into halftime.

PAYTON PRITCHARD AT THE BUZZER... AGAIN! ⏰ @paytonpritch3 pic.twitter.com/ddxvm2C5CO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 18, 2024

It's Pritchard's second made half-court heave this series, as he also hit a similar shot in Boston's 105-98 Game 2 win. Also checking in for the exact same situation, Pritchard drilled a 34-foot shot before the buzzer.

Pritchard's miraculous shot in Game 5 was the longest made shot in the NBA Finals in the last 25 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Stars around the league were quick to react to Pritchard's buzzer-beating ability, while Kansas City Chiefs star and noted Mavs fan Patrick Mahomes was none too pleased.

I called that Payton Pritchard shot🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he really be making those! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 18, 2024

he really don’t be missing these 😂🔥 https://t.co/eLQ7brtM3h — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 18, 2024

pritchard really be hitting that shot hahaha — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 18, 2024