Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum breaks Kobe Bryant's playoff record in NBA Finals

The start of Tatum's postseason career is remarkably impressive.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The late, great Kobe Bryant is one of Jayson Tatum's favorite players, and in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Boston Celtics superstar broke one of the Hall of Famer's playoff records.

Tatum's 16 first-half points in Game 5 gave him 2,696 career points in the playoffs, which is the most of any player aged 26 or younger. Bryant was the previous record holder with 2,694 in 119 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

MOST PLAYOFF POINTS, AGE 26 OR YOUNGER

1. Jayson Tatum – 2,696 (113 games played)

2. Kobe Bryant – 2,694 (119 GP)

3. LeBron James – 2,578 (92 GP)

It's extremely rare for a player Tatum's age to have such an impressive playoff resume.

Not only is he the all-time leading playoff scorer for players 26 and under, he also has reached the conference finals in five of his seven pro seasons, including two NBA Finals appearances. Tatum also holds the record for most points scored in a Game 7 with 51, which he set in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals versus the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

The only achievement Tatum is missing is a championship ring, which he could soon achieve with Boston entering Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum2024 NBA FinalsDallas MavericksKobe Bryant
