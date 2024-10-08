The Boston Celtics are returning every key player from one of the most dominant NBA championship teams in recent memory. But due to various circumstances, they've received a fair amount of disrespect since raising Banner 18 in June.

From Jaylen Brown's Olympic snub to Jayson Tatum lack of minutes in Paris to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins claiming that "no one is afraid" of the reigning NBA champs, the Celtics have plenty of doubters entering the 2024-25 season. But does that doubt translate to front offices around the league?

NBA.com's John Schuhmann has released the results of his annual NBA GM survey, in which he polls general managers from all 30 teams on a variety of questions related to the best teams, players, offseason moves and more. (GMs weren't allowed to vote for their own team or players.)

As you might expect, the Celtics were well-represented in the survey. Here's a roundup of notable Celtics mentions in the survey, followed by a few of our takeaways:

Which team will win the 2025 NBA Finals?

1. Boston Celtics – 83 percent of votes

2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 13 percent

3. Dallas Mavericks – 3 percent

Who will win 2025 NBA MVP?

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 40 percent

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 30 percent

T-3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 7 percent

T-3. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 7 percent

T-3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 7 percent

Also receiving votes: Jaylen Brown, Boston

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

1. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 47 percent

T-2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 17 percent

T-2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 17 percent

T-2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 17 percent

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston – 3 percent

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 40 percent

T-2. Bam Adebayo, Miami – 10 percent

T-2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota – 10 percent

T-2. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 10 percent

T-5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 7 percent

T-5. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers – 7 percent

T-5. Herb Jones, New Orleans – 7 percent

Who is the best perimeter defender in the NBA?

1. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 43 percent

2. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City – 20 percent

3. Herb Jones, New Orleans – 17 percent

4. Lu Dort, Oklahoma City – 7 percent

Also receiving votes: Derrick White, Boston

Which is the best defensive team in the NBA?

1. Boston Celtics – 57 percent

2. Minnesota Timberwolves – 23 percent

3. Oklahoma City Thunder – 20 percent

Which team will have the league’s most efficient offense this season?

1. Boston Celtics – 53 percent

2. Indiana Pacers – 20 percent

3. Oklahoma City Thunder – 13 percent

4. Dallas Mavericks – 7 percent

Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 37 percent

2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 17 percent

T-3. Joe Mazzulla, Boston – 10 percent

T-3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10 percent

T-3. Doc Rivers, Milwaukee – 10 percent

6. Jason Kidd, Dallas – 7 percent

Which head coach runs the best offense?

1. Rick Carlisle, Indiana – 47 percent

2. Joe Mazzulla, Boston – 17 percent

3. Chris Finch, Minnesota – 13 percent

4. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 10 percent

Who is the best assistant coach in the NBA?

T-1. Sam Cassell, Boston – 17 percent

T-1. Micah Nori, Minnesota – 17 percent

3. Sean Sweeney, Dallas – 10 percent

T-4. Chris Quinn, Miami – 7 percent

T-4. Jeff Van Gundy, LA Clippers – 7 percent

And here are a few takeaways based on those results:

NBA GMs seem very bullish on the Celtics as a team, overwhelmingly picking them to repeat as champions while forecasting that they'll have the league's best defense and its most efficient offense.

The respect for Tatum is real: The C's star was voted as the NBA's best small forward for the second consecutive year and was tied for third in MVP voting behind only Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic.

GMs clearly love Holiday. In addition to being voted the NBA's best perimeter defender, Holiday also received votes for best overall defender (tied for second), most versatile player (tied for fifth) and best leader (tied for fourth).

If Celtics fans have a gripe, it would be with the coach section. Mazzulla ranked in the top five in two separate coaching questions, yet didn't receive a single vote for "best head coach." (Miami's Erik Spoelstra received 69 percent of the votes.)

Perhaps GMs feel that Mazzulla was bolstered by Boston's talent last season, but it's baffling that the coach of the NBA's best team isn't even in the discussion for best coach.