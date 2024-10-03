Brown excited for ‘awesome' preseason matchup between Celtics, Nuggets

The Boston Celtics will begin their 2024-25 preseason schedule in style Friday with the first of two games against the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.

It's a matchup between the last two NBA champions. The Nuggets won their first ever championship in 2023 over the Miami Heat, while the Celtics eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Several experts think the Celtics and Nuggets could meet in the 2025 Finals next spring. Both teams have deep, talented rosters with loads of playoff experience and a great coaching staff.

Celtics star and reigning Finals MVP winner Jaylen Brown is excited for this matchup against one of the league's elite teams.

"They got some great players," Brown told reporters after practice in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, as seen in the video player above. "I think they're coached well. I'm a fan of Mike (Malone). I think they're a good team, so being able to sharpen our tools against a team with championship caliber can help us going into the season.

"I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. I think it's awesome the last two champions get to play and globalize the game here in Abu Dhabi -- which is an amazing place -- I think it's very fitting, and I think the NBA did a good job of setting it up."

Both of the games between the Nuggets and Celtics in the 2023-24 regular season were exciting and close -- Denver won both by a combined eight points -- and it wouldn't be surprising if a similar outcome unfolded in Abu Dhabi.

The action begins Friday, Oct. 4 at noon ET for Game 1 of Celtics-Nuggets at Etihad Arena. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Both games will air on NBC Sports Boston, which also will have exclusive pregame and postgame coverage.