Live updates: Celtics take on Raptors for preseason finale in Toronto

Tune in to Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live immediately after the game.

Al Horford will get his first minutes of the preseason.

Celtics starters will return to action after getting Sunday's game off.

Payton Pritchard leads the Celtics this preseason with 16.3 points per game.

The Boston Celtics are in Toronto for one last tune-up before the regular season.

They will take on the Raptors in a rematch after winning Sunday's matchup, 115-111. The Celtics' starters will return to action after getting Sunday night off.

Veteran big man Al Horford will play his first minutes of the preseason in Tuesday's finale. The opening tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

