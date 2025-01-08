Porzingis brings game-changing dynamic to Celtics' win over Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets knew what to expect from the Boston Celtics. Or so they thought.

"No matter what you do, they’re gonna get 50 3s up," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Monday of the Celtics. "... That is their thing offensively. ‘We’re gonna just put a lot of 3s up.'"

Fast forward to Tuesday night in Denver, when Boston attempted just 35 3-pointers (its second-lowest total of the season) and made just 12 -- yet still beat Malone's Nuggets by double digits, 118-106.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tuesday's game was just the seventh time this season the Celtics haven't made more 3-pointers than their opponent, and they entered Denver with a 2-4 record when losing the 3-point battle. So, how did they defeat a Nuggets team that made 39 percent of its 3-pointers (14 of 36)?

In a rare diversion from their deep attack, the C's made a concerted effort to score down low, racking up 60 points in the paint to Denver's 46. With Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic sidelined, Boston feasted on Denver's undersized lineup -- and no one ate more than Kristaps Porzingis.

The 7-foot-2 big man racked up 25 points on 9 of 18 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, two steals and a block. He scored 20 of those 25 points either in the restricted area (7 for 7) or at the free throw line (6 for 8), thriving as a lob threat against the Nuggets' smaller lineup.

"He was big-time tonight at both ends of the floor," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Porzingis. "For this season, for the way smalls are going on him, I thought it was the most physical that he was.

"I thought that was the most intentional we were about not only getting him the ball, but getting into the paint against smaller matchups. So, we’ve just got to continue to work through those."

Porzingis has battled a few minor injuries this season after returning from offseason leg surgery in late November and only has played in 14 of Boston's 37 games to date. After tallying 43 points and 20 rebounds over his last two games, however, the veteran big man says he's finally feeling like himself again.

"I know this is what everybody expects from me," Porzingis told reporters after the game. "This is what I showed last season, and now I’m just working my way back up.

"Honestly, tonight was in my opinion one of the first games that I felt like I’m getting close to feeling healthy, feeling good and getting back in good shape."

When Porzingis is at full strength, he gives the Celtics a whole different dimension on offense, allowing them to work the ball inside when opponents load up to defend the 3-pointer. The Nuggets were lacking their elite rim protector in Jokic, and Porzingis took full advantage while helping Boston become less reliant on the 3-ball.

Make no mistake: The 3-pointer is still the Celtics' most dangerous weapon, and Tuesday's output was more of an in-the-moment strategy shift with Jokic sidelined. But Porzingis offered another reminder of the impact he can make when he's at his best and the versatility he gives the reigning champs on both ends.

"When KP's playing well, we're pretty tough to beat," Celtics guard Jrue Holiday added.

The Celtics return home Friday night to take on the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.