What to Know Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Nuggets have won three consecutive matchups against Celtics.

Boston looks to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Derrick White and Jordan Walsh are OUT for C's.

Nikola Jokic OUT for Nuggets.

The Boston Celtics will look to wrap up their four-game road trip on a high note Tuesday night in Denver.

One day after being named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Jayson Tatum will headline the marquee matchup as Boston aims to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, we won't get to see Tatum face off against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who was a late scratch due to an illness. Celtics guards Derrick White and Jordan Walsh also have been ruled out with illnesses.

Boston hopes to snap its three-game losing skid against Denver. Its last win over the Nuggets came in Nov. 2022.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's showdown: