Porzingis on C's mindset ahead of postseason, clinching NBA-best record

The Boston Celtics returned home after a six-game road trip and logged a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, clinching the league's best record with six games remaining -- a feat last accomplished in Boston during the 2008 championship-winning season.

"It sounds pretty good to me," C's big man Kristaps Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin about how it feels to clinch the best record in the NBA. "We worked hard all season long and we deserve it."

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, Porzingis knows how important it is to finish strong. But as he told Chin following the victory, he's still looking ahead to the playoffs.

"We feel good," Porzingis added of Boston's mentality ahead of the postseason. "Everybody is healthy at the right time. We have a few games left and we want to finish the season strong no matter who we are playing against and head into the postseason with the right mindset."

Porzingis' Wednesday night stat line marked another milestone in Celtic history. He became the only other player in franchise history alongside Robert Parrish to log 27 points on 11-14 from the field, 12 boards, five blocks, four assists, and a steal.

"I don't think [this is the best I've played in my career]," Porzingis told Chin in the video above. "I haven't shot the ball great -- except for tonight, tonight I got back on track -- but I look to have everything clicking at the right time. I'm excited for that and want to finish the season strong to head into the postseason."

Despite Porzingis' humble remarks, the 7-footer is actually shooting a career-high 51.1 percent from the field, with his 36.4 percent conversion rate from deep also being above his career average of 35.9.

"This is the best place to play basketball," Porzingis said with a smile on returning home to Boston after a long road trip. "Especially after a long road trip -- of course we have our fans everywhere -- but there is no place like playing at home and I enjoy this game so much."

Porzingis and the Celtics will have a night off before returning to TD Garden on Friday night to take on the Sacramento Kings, a team that was blown out 144-119 by Boston earlier in the season.