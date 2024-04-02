This stat proves how valuable Horford is to Celtics' chances of winning

Al Horford isn't a full-time starter for the Boston Celtics at this stage of his career, but his ability to impact winning is still quite profound.

The veteran big man gave a strong all-around performance in Monday night's road win against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. He was one of four Boston starters who scored in double-digits.

Al Horford >>>

Horford is 37 years old and playing in his 17th NBA season. He is playing 27.2 minutes per game -- the lowest of his career.

Even though Horford's role has decreased, he can still play a pivotal role in the outcome of games.

The C's are 32-2 this season when Horford scores at least eight points, per NBC Sports Boston's Celtics statistician and researcher Dick Lipe. They have won 20 consecutive games in which Horford has scored eight points.

The good news for the Celtics is that Horford is playing his best basketball of the season right now. His 11.8 points per game and 54.8 shooting percentage in March were higher than any previous month this season.

This season's roster is the deepest and most talented the Celtics have had since the 2007-08 title-winning team. Even though the Celtics have the best starting lineup in the league, there will inevitably be games throughout the 2024 playoffs in which bench players will need to step up and help carry the team to victory.

Horford, as a savvy veteran who makes a positive impact on both ends of the floor, could be an important X-factor for the Celtics in their quest for Banner 18 over the next few months.