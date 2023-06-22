Kristaps Porzingis has excited reaction to trade to Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis is headed to the Boston Celtics, and he seems pretty excited about the opportunity.
The Celtics reportedly struck a three-team trade late Wednesday night with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Boston acquired Porzingis from the Wizards and two first-round draft picks from the Grizzlies. The C's sent Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, and also dealt Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second-round pick to the Wizards.
Porzingis took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement over joining the Celtics.
He also had a message for the Wizards and their fans.
If Porzingis can stay healthy, he should give the Celtics frontcourt consistent scoring, quality outside shooting and strong interior defense.
He scored a career-high 23.2 points per game and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range last season. The veteran center also pulled down 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. It was arguably the best year of his career.