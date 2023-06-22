Trending
Kristaps Porzingis has excited reaction to trade to Celtics

The star center took to Twitter to express his excitement over joining the C's.

By Nick Goss

Kristaps Porzingis is headed to the Boston Celtics, and he seems pretty excited about the opportunity.

The Celtics reportedly struck a three-team trade late Wednesday night with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Boston acquired Porzingis from the Wizards and two first-round draft picks from the Grizzlies. The C's sent Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, and also dealt Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second-round pick to the Wizards.

Porzingis took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement over joining the Celtics.

He also had a message for the Wizards and their fans.

If Porzingis can stay healthy, he should give the Celtics frontcourt consistent scoring, quality outside shooting and strong interior defense.

He scored a career-high 23.2 points per game and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range last season. The veteran center also pulled down 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. It was arguably the best year of his career.

