Tatum, Holiday play supporting roles in Team USA's win over Australia

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday combined for just 12 of Team USA's 98 points Monday afternoon. But the Boston Celtics stars both made their imprint on a closer-than-it-should-have been 98-92 win over Australia in Abu Dhabi.

In their second of five exhibition games in the ramp-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Americans contended with a pesky Australia team led by Josh Giddey (17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists), Jock Landale (20 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Dyson Daniels (14 points, three steals) that went on a huge second-half run to cut Team USA's 24-point lead to as little as four.

But head coach Steve Kerr's club held on, with Anthony Davis (17 points, 14 rebounds), Devin Booker (16 points) and Anthony Edwards (14 points) combining for nearly half of Team USA's points.

New addition Derrick White was on the bench but didn't play, while Tatum got the start for Team USA and Holiday came off the bench.

Here's a breakdown of Tatum and Holiday's performances Monday in Abu Dhabi:

Jayson Tatum

Final stat line: 21 minutes, seven points (3-for-4; 0-for-1 from 3-point range), four rebounds, five assists, +10

After coming off the bench against Canada, Tatum got the start Monday alongside LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry and embraced a playmaking role. In fact, the Celtics star didn't attempt a shot until the second quarter, racking up three assists before his first bucket.

Tatum got on the board with authority, though, muscling past Australia center Will Magnay for a thunderous dunk late in the second quarter.

Tatum scored all of his seven points in the paint or at the free throw line, continuing a trend from last week's game against Canada. He's attempted just one 3-pointer in two exhibition games to date and scored nearly all of his points from inside 10 feet.

It was another efficient outing from Tatum, who continues to be a strong facilitator (seven assists through two games) while picking his spots on offense (7 for 11 shooting).

Jrue Holiday

Final stat line: 18 minutes, five points (2-for 5; 1-for-3 3PT), one rebound, four assists, one steal, +7

Holiday came off the bench Monday after starting against Canada and was a bit rusty offensively; his only two baskets were a 3-pointer and this high-arcing long 2 in the second quarter:

The veteran guard found other ways to make an impact, though, especially as a passer; his dish to Tyrese Haliburton for a corner 3-pointer helped stop Australia's run and push Team USA's lead from six to nine at the 2:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Holiday will be valuable as a playmaker and defender in Paris, but he doesn't need to shoulder a heavy scoring load on this talented roster. You could argue the same is true for Tatum, who has just 15 points through two games but has contributed to winning in other ways.

Team USA will play another game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday against Serbia, with tip-off set for noon ET.