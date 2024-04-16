Get to know Sam Hauser: Stats, contract and more

Sam David Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Celtics after going undrafted in 2021. Since then, the sharpshooter has developed into a serious scoring threat off the bench for Boston.

Learn more about Hauser below:

Sam Hauser's bio

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 217 pounds

Birthdate: Dec. 8, 1997

Birthplace: Green Bay, Wisconsin

College: Marquette (2016-19), Virginia (2020-21)

NBA experience: 3 years

Jersey number: 30

Sam Hauser's career NBA stats

Here are some of Sam Hauser's notable career achievements and statistics:

Career-high in points: 30 (March 17, 2024)

Career averages (through 2023-24 season) 7.0 points per game 2.8 rebounds per game 0.9 assists per game 80.6% free throw percentage 45% field goal percentage 42.2% 3-point field goal percentage



Here are Sam Hauser's contract details with the Celtics

Hauser is signed to a three-year, $5.65 million contract that includes a $2 million club option for the 2024-25 season. If Boston picks that up, Hauser will be scheduled to become a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Sam Hauser's college career

Hauser was named Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year before committing to Marquette. As a freshman, he averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range.

In his sophomore season, Hauser averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He scored a career-high 30 points twice and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in a 29-point outburst vs. American.

Hauser's game took another leap in his junior year when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to earn All-Big East second-team honors. He set a career-high in scoring again with a 31-point game against Georgetown. After the season, Hauser decided to transfer to Virginia.

After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Hauser averaged 16 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game as a senior with the Cavaliers. He was named first-team All-ACC before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft, where he would go undrafted and subsequently signed to a two-way contract by the Celtics.

Sam Hauser's top highlights

Check out this incredible putback dunk from Sam Hauser in the 4th quarter of the Celtics-Bulls matchup

Sam Hauser ties a Celtics' franchise record with seven 3-pointers in the first half