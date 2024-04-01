Hauser finishes one 3-pointer shy of this record set by Eddie House

Sam Hauser was practically automatic in the Boston Celtics' 118-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, tying Jayson Tatum for a team-high 25 points.

Of Hauser's nine made field goals, seven came from beyond the arc, tying Payton Pritchard for the second-most 3-pointers made in a game by a Celtic off the bench. He was just one additional 3-pointer away from tying the franchise record of eight set by Eddie House in 2009 against the Sacramento Kings.

"It feels pretty good," Hauser told NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine and Drew Carter of his shot following the win in Charlotte. "If I can get my feet down underneath me and explode up, I think it has a good chance of going in."

By going 7-for-11 from 3 against the Hornets, Hauser adds to what has been a stellar year for the 26-year-old, averaging 43.3 percent clip from deep -- the third-highest in the league behind Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard.

Brian Scalabrine and Drew Carter catch up with Sam Hauser in an exclusive interview following the Celtics' 118-104 win over the Hornets.

Now in his third year in the league, the undrafted wing is posting career-highs across the board as a crucial piece of Boston's surprisingly impressive bench unit -- one that was heavily critiqued at the start of the season.

With the Celtics finally set to return home after a six-game road trip, Carter asked Hauser if he was excited to return to Boston to play some golf as the weather warms up across New England -- and his response shows just how locked in this team is.

"We gotta get a ring first," Hauser said with a smile.

The Celtics return home on Wednesday night where they could clinch the best record in the NBA with a win over the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.