C's bring Drew Peterson back on two-way deal

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has spent the last week retaining players from his 2024 championship squad. That trend continued on Wednesday.

The team announced that Drew Peterson is returning on a two-way contract. The 24-year-old forward was a restricted free agent.

Peterson initially joined the Celtics on a two-way deal in December. He spent almost all of the 2023-24 season with Boston's G League affiliate in Maine, averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor (36.9 percent from 3) through 34 games.

In three games with Boston, Peterson averaged 3.7 points in 7.7 minutes.

With Peterson back in the fold, the Celtics' only remaining free agents are Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and JD Davison. Boston recently re-signed big men Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta, exercised Sam Hauser's team option, and signed stars Jayson Tatum and Derrick White to lucrative contract extensions.