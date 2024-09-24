How to watch the Celtics' 2024 Media Day live stream show

The defending NBA champions are back in business.

The Boston Celtics are hosting their annual Media Day on Tuesday, with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, head coach Joe Mazzulla and a host of players -- including All-Star Jayson Tatum and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown -- all on hand for photo shoots, press conferences and more.

NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics are bringing fans complete coverage of Celtics Media Day. NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton and Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico will join former Celtics guard and 2008 NBA champion Eddie House for a live stream show featuring interviews with several members of the organization as well as NBC Sports Boston's on-air talent to discuss the upcoming season.

The show kicks off at approximately 10 a.m. ET. Watch the entire live stream show in the video player above, or stream it on YouTube here.