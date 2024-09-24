What to Know Media Day kicks off at 10 a.m. ET from the Auerbach Center in Boston.

Marc D'Amico, Kayla Burton and Eddie House are hosting a live stream show on NBC Sports Boston featuring exclusive interviews with players, coaches and execs.

Celtics players, head coach Joe Mazzulla and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens also will hold press conferences throughout the day.

The Boston Celtics are holding their Media Day on Tuesday at The Auerbach Center in Brighton ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday. NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics are bringing fans complete coverage of Celtics Media Day with a live stream show hosted by Kayla Burton, Marc D'Amico and 2008 champion Eddie House.

Follow along with our live blog below for full coverage of Media Day, including exclusive interviews with Celtics players, coaches and executives.