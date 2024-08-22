Trending
Celtics star Jaylen Brown teases new song ‘Just Do It' with A$AP Ferg

The NBA Finals MVP has taken his talents to the recording studio.

By Nick Goss

It's been a good year for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics star helped lead the franchise to its 18th championship in June, and he was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP during that playoff run.

Brown's talents aren't just confined to the basketball court, though.

He recently went into the recording studio to create a new song with A$AP Ferg titled, "Just Do It."

Check out a clip of the song in the video below. Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

Even though the song is named after Nike's famous slogan "Just Do It", there's no mention of the megabrand during the clip above. Back in July, there was a debate over whether Nike's influence with Team USA's Olympic basketball team kept Brown off the roster when Kawhi Leonard dropped out. Brown's teammate, Derrick White, was selected instead.

The whole song is expected to be released Friday.

The Celtics will report to training camp next month and begin their title defense Oct. 22 against the New York Knicks.

