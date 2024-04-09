C's make bizarre NBA history with zero free throws in loss to Bucks

The 2023-24 Boston Celtics have been no strangers to the NBA record books. They entered them again on Tuesday night, though this time it had nothing to do with their record-setting offense.

In their 104-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the C's became the first NBA team to go an entire game without attempting a single free throw. The one shooting foul called against Milwaukee was overturned due to a challenge.

That wild stat came despite the Celtics taking 21 shots at the rim. The officials opted to swallow their whistles in a fairly physical matchup between the Eastern Conference rivals.

While Boston's lack of free throws seems to indicate the referees favored Milwaukee, the Bucks didn't get to the line often either. They attempted only two free throws in the game and made one.

"Another day in the NBA," C's star Jayson Tatum said after the defeat, shaking his head. "I don't know, maybe just gearing up for the playoffs, they let a lot of things go. So I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball."

Free throws would have come in handy for the Celtics because they struggled mightily from the floor. They shot just 39.8 percent from the field, including an uncharacteristic 17-for-52 (32.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Bucks caught fire early and didn't let their foot off the gas, finishing a scorching 53.1 percent from the floor and 47.2 percent from deep.

The Celtics will look to bounce back when they host the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Only three games remain on their regular-season schedule.