The Boston Celtics are NBA Finals bound for the second time in three years.

The C's secured their spot in the championship round Monday night with a 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter but stormed back to score the game's final seven points and complete the 25th series sweep in NBA conference finals history.

Boston will battle for Banner 18 against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas will have a chance to complete a sweep of its own Tuesday night, entering Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with a 3-0 series lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The C's will get plenty of rest ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which is set for Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. You can view the full Finals schedule here.

This will be Boston's fourth NBA Finals trip since 2008 and its 23rd Finals appearance in franchise history. Only the Los Angeles Lakers (32) have more.

Here are more Celtics NBA Finals facts to know as the NBA's most storied franchise prepares to add to its illustrious résumé: