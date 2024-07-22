How Celtics players fared in Team USA's pre-Olympics win vs. Germany

The United States men's basketball team concluded its pre-2024 Summer Olympics schedule Monday with an exhibition game win over Germany in London.

Team USA got a good test from the Germans, who overcame an early deficit to make the game pretty competitive in the second half. Germany even led 75-71 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the United States closed strong to secure a 92-88 victory. LeBron James dominated offensively in the final couple minutes.

The Americans' starting lineup featured James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday.

Holiday is one of three Celtics players on the Olympic squad, along with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White. Holiday and Tatum are on the Olympic roster for the second time. White is on it for the first time.

Team USA's next game is its first group stage matchup against Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That matchup is set for July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC.

Here's how the three Celtics players fared against Germany.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum played 14 minutes and scored four points on 2-of-6 shooting. He did not attempt a single 3-pointer, which was a little surprising. Tatum also pulled down six rebounds -- only Anthony Davis (seven) and Joel Embiid (eight) had more -- and tallied one assist and one steal.

Tatum highlights:

Jrue Holiday

Holiday was one of the starting guards and opened the game red-hot from the field. He scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting over the first five minutes.

Holiday finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists and one block in 12 minutes. It was the type of all-around performance we've come to expect from the two-time NBA champion.

Holiday highlights:

Derrick White

White also played 14 minutes. He missed both of his shot attempts but hit a pair of free throws to finish with two points. White also tallied one steal and played excellent perimeter defense. Curry and White were the only Team USA players to not commit a single turnover.