WATCH: Ceddanne Rafaela makes insane sliding catch vs. Blue Jays

It took only one pitch for the Boston Red Sox to give the Fenway Faithful something to cheer about Monday night.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette belted the first pitch of the game to the warning track in right-center field, but Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela covered 104 feet to rob Bichette of extra bases with an incredible sliding catch.

Watch the play below:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ceddanne are you kidding?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/904Nb7C2BN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2025

It's Boston's second consecutive game with a highlight-reel play from one of their outfielders. In Sunday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, right fielder Wilyer Abreu gunned down a runner at third base with an amazing throw.

Between Rafaela, Abreu, and left fielder Jarren Duran, the Red Sox have three Gold Glove-caliber defenders manning their outfield. Abreu won the award after his 2024 rookie campaign.

Rafaela's ridiculous grab continued a torrid stretch for the 2025 club. The Red Sox entered Monday's matchup riding a five-game win streak and coming off an 18-run outburst vs. St. Louis.