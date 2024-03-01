Brown on C's team-first approach: ‘We all know what we're playing for'

The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to 10 after Friday night's 138-110 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks, giving them an eight-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings with an NBA-best 47-12 record.

After tallying 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in Boston's win at TD Garden, three-time All-Star Jaylen Brown spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin to discuss how the Celtics continue to dominate the rest of the league.

"We haven't skipped any steps," Brown told Chin. "I think this year we have been intentional about everything we do, so we've been locked in -- and we have to keep that up."

Before the start of the season, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized the importance of playing with a team-first mentality. Night after night, C's players continue to prove how bought in they are to Mazzulla's message, doing whatever it takes to get a win, including sacrificing individual stats or glory.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd saw Boston's team-first mentality firsthand during his team's loss, telling reporters how connected this Celtics team plays.

"It's about team for them, you could tell by the ball movement," Kidd said of the first-place Celtics.

Brown also added how much of a priority ball movement has been for him this season, working on finding the open man and taking the smartest shot possible each possession.

"I'm just taking my time," Brown said. "Seeing the floor, seeing where the read is coming from, trying to find my teammates, and trying to just make sure that every possession we treat like it's our last."

Brown's stats back up his statements. He's averaging a career-high 3.7 assists per game this season. He has also clearly put more of an emphasis on protecting the ball, with his turnovers dropping to just 2.7 per game -- his lowest in the last four seasons.

"We all know what we're playing for," Brown added. "We're trying to get to the postseason. But right now, we are on track."

With all eyes focused on raising Banner 18, the Celtics will have a night off before taking on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home Sunday afternoon.