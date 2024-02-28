Report: Jrue Holiday expected to play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

Jayson Tatum could have a fellow Boston Celtics teammate alongside him at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is expected to be among the 12 players on Team USA's final roster for the 2024 Olympics, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon reported Wednesday.

USA Basketball had been courting Holiday for "much of the NBA season," per Charania and Vardon, and value the veteran guard's "two-way ability, point-of-attack defense and dynamic playmaking."

Holiday played a vital role in Team USA's gold-medal victory at the 2020 Summer Olympics (held in 2021) in Tokyo. The 33-year-old averaged 11.8 points per game -- third on the team behind Kevin Durant and Tatum -- while leading the squad in assists (3.8) and steals (1.7) per game.

The Celtics could have as many as three representatives on the 2024 Olympic team, as Holiday, Tatum and Jaylen Brown are all in the 41-player pool from which USA Basketball will select its 12-man roster. At the very least, Holiday and Tatum should both be on the squad, as Durant recently predicted that Tatum will be the future face of Team USA after he and LeBron James step away.

Tatum, Holiday and Brown have helped the Celtics surge to an NBA-best 46-12 record, and their current focus will be on bringing a championship to Boston in June. After the season concludes, however, it sounds like Tatum and Holiday (and potentially Brown) will shift their focus to winning it all on the international stage.

The Summer Olympics run from July 26 to Aug. 11.