2024 NBA trade deadline live blog: Latest Celtics news and rumors

Does Brad Stevens have one more trick up his sleeve?

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, acquiring rugged big man Xavier Tillman in exchange for Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks. But the NBA's top team might not be done.

The Celtics still have a $6.2 million traded player exception from dealing Grant Williams last offseason. That TPE will expire after Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline if unused, so Boston has some motivation to make an additional move.

At 39-12, the C's don't have many pressing roster needs. But Stevens recently expressed a desire to add a "big wing," and our Chris Forsberg sees a few guards worth considering on the trade market as well.

How will it all shake out? Keep it right here for the latest Celtics-themed rumors and deals, right up until 3 p.m. ET.

9:10 a.m. ET: The Celtics have "gauged the market" on acquiring "defensive wing upgrades" using a package that would include minimum-contract players like Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton in addition to draft picks, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports.

Scotto also shared a brief list of names linked to Boston so far: Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond, Washington Wizards wing Delon Wright, Toronto Raptors wing Otto Porter Jr., Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker.

8:45 a.m. ET: Expect Brad Stevens to work the phones Thursday. Boston is "likely to make another move" before the deadline after acquiring Tillman, MassLive's Brian Robb reports.

Our Chris Forsberg also sees the preservation of the Grant Williams TPE as a sign that more is to come.

"I'm just wondering if there is another shoe to drop because they kept the powder dry with that Grant [Williams] traded player exception," Forsberg said Wednesday night on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition.