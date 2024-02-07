Report: Celtics acquiring Xavier Tillman in trade with Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics aren't waiting until NBA trade deadline day to bolster their roster.

The Celtics are acquiring big man Xavier Tillman in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Here are the terms of the deal, per Wojnarowski:

Celtics receive: Xavier Tillman

Xavier Tillman Grizzlies receive: Celtics' 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta), Celtics' 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Tillman is a solid addition for the Celtics. The 25-year-old was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while playing just 20.6 minutes per night in Memphis. He gives Boston additional frontcourt depth alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornet and two-way big man Neemias Queta.

