2024 NBA Finals predictions: Experts make picks for Celtics-Mavs

The Boston Celtics are the favorites entering the 2024 NBA Finals, and deservedly so. They had the best record (64-18) in the regular season and then steamrolled through the Eastern Conference Playoffs with 12 wins in 14 games.
But despite the impressive stats and results, plenty of people are not only giving the Dallas Mavericks a great chance to win the series, they're picking the Mavs to actually pull off the upset.
For example, ESPN published Thursday its expert predictions for the series and nine of the 17 picks were in favor of the Mavericks.
The Mavs are a very good team and beat three 50-win opponents in the Western Conference Playoffs to reach the Finals. Luka Doncic is considered the best player in the series, and his teammate Kyrie Irving is an elite offensive player with championship-winning experience.
But the Celtics are a more talented and deeper team. They rank top three in most stats during the playoffs, as the table below shows.
Will the Celtics win a league record 18th championship, or will the Mavericks pull off another upset and claim the franchise's second title?
Here's a roundup of expert predictions for Celtics-Mavs (with the amount of games, if provided).
Game 1 is Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.
Zach Lowe, ESPN: Celtics in six
Scott Van Pelt, ESPN: Celtics
Kendrick Perkins, ESPN: Celtics in seven
Tim Bontemps, ESPN: Celtics in six
Israel Gutierrez, ESPN: Mavs in six
Chris Herring, ESPN: Mavs in six
Tim Legler, ESPN: Mavs in seven
Bobby Marks, ESPN: Mavs in six
Dave McMenamin, ESPN: Mavs in six
Kevin Pelton, ESPN: Celtics in seven
Ryen Russillo, The Ringer: Celtics in seven
John Hollinger, The Athletic: Celtics in six
Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT: Celtics
Kenny Smith, NBA on TNT: Celtics
Shaquille O'Neal, NBA on TNT: Mavs
Draymond Green, Warriors/NBA on TNT: Mavs in six
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, SiriusXM: Celtics in six
Nick Wright, FOX Sports 1: Mavs in five
Chris Broussard, FOX Sports 1: Mavs in six
Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY: Celtics in six
James Herbert, CBS Sports: Celtics
Sam Quinn, CBS Sports: Mavs