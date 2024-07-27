Report: Red Sox acquire veteran catcher in trade with Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox continue to buy ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

The Red Sox are acquiring catcher Danny Jansen in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report discussions between the AL East rivals. While the full terms of the deal are unclear, Passan reports Boston is sending infield prospect Cutter Coffey to Toronto.

Jansen, 29, has struggled at the plate this season, hitting just .212 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 61 games. But it appears the Red Sox are buying low on the seven-year veteran, who set career highs in home runs (17) and RBI (53) in 2023.

Danny Jansen has good pull power, though he isn't having a good year at the plate. Known for being a good game manager behind the plate. https://t.co/p37tSoGbxq — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 27, 2024

Jansen joins catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong on the current Red Sox depth chart. Wong is enjoying a strong offensive season (.299 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs) while McGuire is hitting just .209, so it's worth monitoring if there's another shoe to drop at the catcher position before Tuesday's deadline.

Coffey, the Red Sox' second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, was hitting .238 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI this season for the team's High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive.

Boston's trade for Jansen comes one day after the team added left-handed pitcher James Paxton in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.