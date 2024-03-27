Report: Red Sox acquire pitcher in trade with Rays

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a minor move to bolster their pitching staff on the eve of Opening Day.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Boston acquired right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa in a trade with Tampa Bay, sources tell ESPN. Uwasawa, 30, had signed a minor league deal with the Rays and wasn’t going to make the team. Boston, looking for pitching, adds the veteran who pitched nine years in Japan. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2024

Uwasawa signed a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay this past winter after being posted by the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The 30-year-old struggled in spring training, posting a 13.03 ERA and 2.38 WHIP through four appearances (two starts). Most of that damage was done in his spring debut vs. the Atlanta Braves when he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in just two innings.

Prior to joining the Rays, Uwasawa enjoyed nine strong seasons in the NPB. He posted a 70-62 record with a 3.19 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 173 games. Last season, he notched a 2.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 124 strikeouts and 41 walks through 24 games (170 innings pitched).

Uwasawa is a low-risk depth addition for a Red Sox club that has lost a handful of pitchers due to injury this offseason. Lucas Giolito, Chris Murphy, and Noah Song each will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. On Wednesday, it was announced left-hander Brandon Walter will be shut down with a rotator cuff strain.