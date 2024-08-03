WATCH: Sox prospect Nick Sogard drives in two runs with first MLB hit

Welcome to The Show, Nick Sogard.

The Boston Red Sox prospect made his MLB debut Friday in Texas and wasted little time making his presence felt. He stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third base in the top of the fourth inning and came through with a two-run single for his first big-league hit. His knock widened Boston's lead over the Rangers to 6-3.

Watch the big moment below:

Nick Sogard's first Major League knock is a BIG ONE. pic.twitter.com/q1gkasn5PC — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2024

Sogard, 26, was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the 2019 draft. Before the 2021 season, Boston acquired Sogard and catcher Ronaldo Hernandez from Tampa in exchange for left-hander Jeffrey Springs and righty Chris Mazza.

The No. 36 ranked prospect in the Red Sox' system per SoxProspects.com, Sogard has hit .279/.382/.439 with 12 homers and 54 RBI through 89 games this year at Triple-A Worcester. His defensive versatility could make him a useful option for Boston down the stretch. He has played shortstop, third base, second base, first base, and both corner outfield spots for the WooSox this season.

Sogard's hit came at an ideal time for the Red Sox, who have struggled to start the second half. They have a 4-8 record since the All-Star break which has put them two games back in the American League Wild Card race.

Boston will play two more games against Texas before starting another three-game road series against one of the teams currently holding a Wild Card spot, the Kansas City Royals.