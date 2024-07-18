Red Sox 2025 schedule: Boston to open season on the road

Before starting the second half of its 2024 season, Major League Baseball unveiled its schedules for all 30 clubs in 2025.

The Boston Red Sox announced the key dates on their 2025 schedule in a video starring Triston Casas. The slugging first baseman "visualizes" Boston's schedule while meditating in the Fenway Park outfield.

Please allow Triston to visualize the 2025 schedule for you: pic.twitter.com/dEM8cSQ0i0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2024

Casas and the Red Sox will open their season with a four-game series on the road starting March 27 against the Texas Rangers. They will then head to Baltimore for a three-game set vs. the Orioles

Boston's home opener will take place on April 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals. That will be a three-game series followed by a four-gamer against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway. The Red Sox will hit the road again for series against the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays before their first off day on April 17.

Other notable home series on the 2025 schedule include the New York Mets coming to town May 19-21, the New York Yankees from June 13-15, and the Los Angeles Dodgers from July 25-27.

You can view the full schedule below:

The full visualization of the 2025 schedule: https://t.co/hdfrpWEe2v pic.twitter.com/OodN7TX4pn — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2024

The 2024 Red Sox will resume their season Friday on the road against the Dodgers. They will hope to pick up where they left off after winning seven of their last 10 games heading into the All-Star break, giving them a 53-42 record that puts them in the third Wild Card spot and only 4.5 games back in the American League East standings.