Duran's dad has emotional reaction to son winning All-Star Game MVP

To say Jarren Duran winning 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP was a surprise would be an understatement.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder and first-time All-Star entered Tuesday's Midsummer Classic with +20000 odds to win MVP, tied for the longest odds among any position player.

Then Duran smacked a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the American League a 5-3 lead. And when that score held as the final, Duran made history, becoming just the fifth Red Sox player ever to win All-Star Game MVP.

Making the moment even more special for Duran was that his parents, Octavio and Dena, were at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday to witness their son's achievement. Both came down onto the field after the game to give tear-filled hugs to Duran.

A special night for the Duran fam. pic.twitter.com/tZETigd2Ht — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2024

According to Octavio Duran, Jarren's MVP award fulfilled a promise he made to his father as a kid.

"I almost lost it," Octavio said about going on the field postgame to greet his son, via Audacy's Rob Bradford. "Every since he was little, he would go to tournaments and camps and kids would win trophies and he would always say, ‘Dad, don’t worry about it. I’ll win the big one.’ Sure enough, he won the MVP Award."

It's been a magical season for Duran, who just two years ago hit .221 at the major league level while bouncing between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester. The 27-year-old currently leads the AL in both doubles (27) and triples (10) while slashing .284/.477/.820 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 22 steals. He ranks sixth among American League position players in fWAR (3.7) and arguably has been the MVP for an overachieving Boston team that's 11 games over .500 at the All-Star break.

Tuesday night provided another magical moment for the Red Sox outfielder, who admitted Tuesday night he's still processing it all.

"I'm just very thankful," Duran said. "It's hard to put into words. It won't hit me until I try to go to sleep tonight. Who knows if I'll be able to sleep tonight?"