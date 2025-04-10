Offensive tackle options for Patriots if they don't take Campbell, Membou

The New England Patriots need to take an offensive tackle early in the 2025 NFL Draft. That position remains the most glaring weakness on the roster, even after the Patriots spent a ton of money in free agency.

It could be addressed with the No. 4 pick, where LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou would be worthy of that selection.

But what if the Patriots don't take a tackle at fourth overall? Maybe Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are still on the board. Perhaps the Patriots consider Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker in that spot.

So if the Patriots pass on a tackle early in Round 1, where could they turn to find an upgrade at that position later in the draft?

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast, draft expert Thor Nystrom joined Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry to discuss potential options late in the first round or the second round.

One potential path for the Patriots to consider is trading back into the late first round for someone like Ohio State's Josh Simmons or Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr.

"Josh Simmons coming off the season-ending injury; could that lead to a little fall (in Round 1)? He's rated very highly on a few teams' boards," Nystrom said.

"There are a couple teams that think he's the best tackle in the class. If he ends up falling down because we don't know if he'll be ready at the start of training camp, that's where the Patriots could (potentially) swoop in."

If the Patriots don't take an offensive tackle in the first round and then target one in the second round, Nystrom thinks that Minnesota right tackle Aireontae Ersery would be worth a look.

"Ersery played college ball (here in Minnesota). He's a dancing bear -- one of those guys. He's 335 pounds and he has really light feet," Nystrom said. "He's interesting because he has the power, but he's a zone-blocking dude because of the feet. The question with him in the NFL, of course, is at right tackle can he (do the job) in pass protection out there. I would give him a shot for sure. If not, he becomes a really good guard.

"But that's the thing with him, you have the power and the feet. He needs to clean up the technique a little bit, but in a zone-scheme he's a huge dude who can get up to the second level and take the head off a linebacker."

The Patriots have several roster needs to address in the draft outside of offensive tackle. They still need more depth at edge rusher, wide receiver, safety, running back, linebacker, etc.

Drafting for need isn't always the best strategy, but given the Patriots' lack of talent at offensive tackle, bolstering this position in the early rounds has to be an objective. Protecting quarterback Drake Maye is of the utmost importance.

