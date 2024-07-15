MLB Draft: Red Sox select slugging outfielder in Round 1

The Boston Red Sox added another big bat to their pipeline with their first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

With the 12th overall pick, the Red Sox selected Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery. The 21-year-old slashed .322/.454/.733 with 27 homers and 85 RBI in 67 games last season for the Aggies.

It's the seventh straight year in which the Red Sox selected a position player with their first pick.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Montgomery is a switch-hitter with serious pop. He boasts a big arm in the outfield and also had plenty of pitching experience during his collegiate career at Stanford and Texas A&M.

Here's an in-depth scouting report from MLB.com, which ranked Montgomery as its No. 8 overall prospect:

"Montgomery had more of a hit-over-power profile in high school but that has reversed in college. A switch-hitter with strength and a quick, aggressive stroke from both sides of the plate, he does more damage as a lefty hitter and his plus power plays to all parts of the ballpark. He has improved his plate discipline and his ability to handle breaking balls during the last two seasons, but he still swings and misses at pitches in the zone a bit too often and will chase non-fastballs.

"With average speed and plus-plus arm strength, Montgomery fits best in right field. As a pitcher, he can reach 96 mph with his fastball and miss some bats with his low-80s slider and mid-80s changeup. His lack of control and command limit his effectiveness, however, and he has a much higher ceiling and floor as an outfielder."

Montgomery suffered a broken ankle in Game 1 of the Aggies' super regional matchup with Oregon. After being drafted by Boston, he assured the injury wouldn't be a long-term issue.

Montgomery fractured his ankle on June 8 and has been in a boot and riding a scooter to keep weight off of it, but said he’s nearly off the scooter. It’s not considered a major issue moving forward. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 15, 2024

The Red Sox will pick again at No. 50 overall in the second round. Rounds 3-10 will occur on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 11-20 at the same time on Tuesday.