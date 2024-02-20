Rafael Devers speaks out on Red Sox' disappointing offseason

Add Rafael Devers to the list of current and former Boston Red Sox players who are displeased with the club's lackluster offseason.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox' prized third baseman didn't mince words while discussing the organization's reluctance to spend in free agency.

"Everybody knows what we need. You know what we need and they know what we need. It's just some things I can't say. I'm not allowed," Devers told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. through a translator. "Everybody that knows our organization, that knows the game, knows what we need."

Boston is coming off its second consecutive last-place finish in the American League East. Shortly after the season, chairman Tom Werner infamously stated the organization would go "full throttle" to improve the roster for 2024. That inspired hope that the front office -- now led by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow -- would spend big to bolster the starting rotation and fill other voids on the team.

To this point in the offseason, those hopes have been dashed. The Red Sox' only significant free-agent signings have been starter Lucas Giolito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract and veteran closer Liam Hendriks -- who's out until at least the summer due to Tommy John recovery -- to a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Devers knows that isn't enough to make his team a legitimate contender.

"They need to make an adjustment to help us players be in a better position to win," Devers added, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. "Everybody in this organization wants to win. We, as players, want to win. I think they need to make adjustments to help us win. I'm not saying the team is not OK right now but they need to be conscious of what are the weaknesses and what we need right now.

"I care deeply about this organization. I love this organization so much and I want us to win. I want us to win right now. I want us to win in the future and that’s something that’s on my mind... but I can’t control what they do."

Devers, who's entering the first season of the 10-year, $313.5 million extension he signed last winter, is the latest Red Sox player to speak out on the letdown offseason. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen expressed his frustration during an interview with the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, and former second baseman Dustin Pedroia reached out to Red Sox executives to remind them there are still free agents out there who can help.

Despite the pleas from players and fans, it seems unlikely the Red Sox will change course and drastically increase their payroll. Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy admitted that Breslow, who was hired after the 2023 season as Chaim Bloom's replacement, was given specific parameters for spending this offseason.

If Boston does decide to add an impactful free agent, left-handers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery would be the biggest difference-makers.