Pedroia sent ‘very clear' message to Sox brass about pursuing free agents

Dustin Pedroia isn't satisfied with the Boston Red Sox' laid-back approach to the offseason.

The former Red Sox second baseman let that be known to members of the front office on Sunday evening. Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy revealed to reporters on Monday that he and fellow Red Sox executives were out to dinner when Pedroia voiced his opinions via a FaceTime call.

“Last night at dinner, (assistant general manager) Raquel (Ferreira) and Bres (chief baseball officer Craig Breslow) and AC (manager Alex Cora) and (assistant GM) Eddie (Romero) and I and a few others got a FaceTime from Dustin and he reminded us who’s still out there on the market and what opportunities might be out there, so we appreciate that perspective from Pedey,” Kennedy said. “He was very clear about his feelings.”

By the sound of it, Pedroia echoed the feelings of the Red Sox fanbase. Boston is in the midst of another disappointing offseason despite chairman Tom Werner stating the club would go "full throttle" to improve the roster. It's been another winter filled with minor moves that hardly improve a team that placed last in the division in 2022 and 2023.

Several top free agents remain on the market. Reigning National League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is still unsigned along with World Series champion left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman top the list of positional players still available.

Despite Pedroia's pleas, the Red Sox signing any of those options would be a surprise. Kennedy already stated that the organization expects to have a lower payroll in 2024. They did, however, sign All-Star closer Liam Hendriks to a two-year contract on Monday.