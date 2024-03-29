Trending
Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers scratched from Red Sox lineup with shoulder issue

The All-Star third baseman homered and doubled in Boston's Opening Day win vs. Seattle.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox have an injury scare just one game into the 2024 MLB season.

Rafael Devers was a late scratch from Friday's lineup vs. the Seattle Mariners due to left shoulder soreness, the team announced about two hours before first pitch. The two-time All-Star was replaced at third base by Bobby Dalbec.

Here's the updated lineup, per the Red Sox' X account:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It goes without saying the Red Sox -- already entering the season with low expectations -- can't afford to lose Devers for an extended period. The 27-year-old is the most fearsome hitter in the lineup and there are no appealing options on the roster to replace him.

Devers is coming off a stellar performance in Boston's 6-4 Opening Day win over Seattle. He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, double, and two RBI.

His absence will be felt against Mariners starter George Kirby on Friday night. Devers is 5-for-10 with a homer in his career against the right-hander.

MORE RED SOX

Boston Red Sox Mar 28

Meet the new guys: Red Sox additions who can make a difference in 2024

John Tomase 13 hours ago

Scintillating win in opener gives Red Sox first laugh at critics

Boston Red Sox 14 hours ago

Tyler O'Neill sets wild MLB record in Red Sox' opening day win

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxRafael Devers
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us