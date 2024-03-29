Rafael Devers scratched from Red Sox lineup with shoulder issue

The Boston Red Sox have an injury scare just one game into the 2024 MLB season.

Rafael Devers was a late scratch from Friday's lineup vs. the Seattle Mariners due to left shoulder soreness, the team announced about two hours before first pitch. The two-time All-Star was replaced at third base by Bobby Dalbec.

Here's the updated lineup, per the Red Sox' X account:

It goes without saying the Red Sox -- already entering the season with low expectations -- can't afford to lose Devers for an extended period. The 27-year-old is the most fearsome hitter in the lineup and there are no appealing options on the roster to replace him.

Devers is coming off a stellar performance in Boston's 6-4 Opening Day win over Seattle. He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, double, and two RBI.

His absence will be felt against Mariners starter George Kirby on Friday night. Devers is 5-for-10 with a homer in his career against the right-hander.